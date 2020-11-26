University of Iowa Suspends Frat Over Totally Bonkers Hazing

The University of Iowa has suspended one its fraternities amid allegations of inhumane hazing practices.

An investigative report about the goings-on at the Acacia frat house boggles the mind and is filled with references to dildos, Jungle Juice, vomit, and a “pet” cinder block named Rodney.

The report was obtained by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports that alarms were raised by former members about the 5-year-old chapter’s activities in the fall of 2019 and spring of 2020.

Pledges were forced to drink insane amounts of alcohol, exercise in the freezing cold, blindfolded and subjected to deafening noise, locked in an attic, and prevented from studying for exams, the report said.

“All new members were berated and called demeaning and misogynistic names at various times during Initiation Week,” it said.

Pledges had to carry around strange items—dildos, a pumpkin, mayonnaise jars—and produce them whenever asked. They were also told to cut classes to perform tasks for active frat brothers.

The fall initiation week began with pledges being ordered to down several beers and then walk to a park, where they had to pass around the 60-pound cinder block, the investigation found.

In the frigid night air, they had to perform 45 minutes of exercise before being allowed to return to the frat house—where the older members made them drink beer while doing more punishing exercise.

The next day they were whipped with vinegar-soaked rags and pelted with sand, told to drink a sickening mystery liquid, and made to stay in a freezing attic overnight, studying the Greek alphabet. Those who could not memorize it could earn a “cheat sheet” through drinking games, the report said.

“ The new members were very intoxicated, several probably needed medical attention... many became ill and the whole house smelled like vomit. ”

On the third day, the new members were taken to the Masonic Temple in Iowa City for a bizarre ceremony where they bombarded with insults and forced to drink unknown substances.

The coercive, booze-soaked initiations continued in the spring, with new members once again being forced into the attic and told to stay there until they had finished at least 60 beers, two to three handles of vodka and “a gallon of Jungle Juice,” the report obtained by the Gazette said.

“The new members went into the attic around 7/7:30 p.m. and ‘those that could still walk came out around 11/11:30 p.m.,’” it continued. “The new members were very intoxicated, several probably needed medical attention (in the opinion of the reporting parties), many became ill and ‘the whole house smelled like vomit.’” Active members allegedly would not allow anyone to go to the hospital.

All of this unfolded while Acacia was on probation from alcohol violations dating to 2018. It is now suspended through fall 2024.

The national fraternity issued a statement to the newspaper that said: “The health and safety of students is the top priority for Acacia Fraternity, and there is no tolerance for the actions reported. We believe any individuals found guilty of these acts should be held accountable. The fraternity is continuing to evaluate the chapter and has yet to make a final decision on the future of the chapter at the University of Iowa.”