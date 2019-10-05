CHEAT SHEET
University of Kansas Apologizes After Snoop Dogg Performance Featuring Pole Dancers and Money Gun
University of Kansas’ athletic director has apologized for a Snoop Dogg performance that featured pole dancers, a money gun, and profanity. “We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” Director of Athletics Jeff Long said in a statement. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.” Dogg performed at the end of the athletic department’s “Late Night in the Phog,” a preseason celebration following scrimmages by school’s basketball teams. Dogg, wearing a blue Kansas jersey, played for about 35 minutes, and at one point, shot a money gun full of fake $100 bills featuring his face over the team bench areas, ESPN reports.