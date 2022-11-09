University of Kentucky Student Banned for Life After N-Word Tirade
SPOILED ROTTEN
The University of Kentucky has permanently banned Sophia Rosing after a viral video caught the 22-year-old assaulting and hurling racial slurs at a student worker over the weekend. Rosing allegedly punched, kicked and bit Kylah Spring, a freshman working an overnight shift, while drunkenly entering a dorm on Sunday. During her arrest, Rosing claimed that she had “lots of money” and gets “special treatment” before also kicking and biting an officer, according to a police citation. “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” said University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto in a statement, announcing Rosing’s permanent ban from the campus grounds and future ineligibility to enroll. Rosing faces charges of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. “I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come,” an emotional Spring at a protest on campus on Monday. “And to Miss Rosing: You will not break my spirit.” A GoFundMe for Spring has raised nearly $7,000.