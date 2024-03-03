University of Maryland Curtails Greek Life in Hazing Probe

A series of misconduct complaints has prompted the University of Maryland to ban booze from fraternity and sorority events and halt recruiting. The Washington Post reports that there are accusations that behavior at some chapters “threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community,” according to a university letter. The school had just warned Greek organizations about some complaints possibly leading to discipline when more disturbing allegations came in on Friday. While a “thorough investigation” is underway, the university is cracking down on activities by 21 fraternities and 16 sororities (although its multicultural and historically Black chapters are not affected by the new rules.) The school did not describe the alleged misconduct. But the move comes just a week after a pledge at the University of Virginia was knocked unconscious when he fell down a long flight of stairs in a frat house, sparking a campus-wide moratorium on Greek activities.
