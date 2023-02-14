University of Michigan Offensive Coordinator Was Canned Over Hacking

CHEAT SHEET
The Michigan Wolverines’ offensive co-coordinator was fired last month over allegations that he “inappropriately accessed the computer accounts of other individuals.” Matt Weiss, who came to the University of Michigan from the Baltimore Ravens and made nearly $1 million last year, did not explain why he was axed when his exit was announced Jan. 20, according to The Detroit News. But his termination letter revealed that he did not show up at an investigative meeting to answer questions. No details were released about which accounts were accessed or what Weiss allegedly did with that access.