University of Michigan Pulling Out of Hosting Trump-Biden Debate Over Coronavirus Fears, Says Report

Read it at Detroit Free Press
The University of Michigan is set to pull out of hosting a 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden over fears that the event and its surrounding media circus could cause a wave of novel coronavirus cases in Ann Arbor. The university was slated to host the second of three debates between Trump and Biden on October 15, but the Detroit Free Press reports that a formal announcement of its withdrawal is expected Tuesday. Sources told the newspaper that university bosses are terrified about bringing the campaigns, media and both sets of supporters to Ann Arbor and the campus during the still-raging pandemic. The event would have been the first presidential debate in Michigan since 1992—when President George H.W. Bush went up against Bill Clinton and businessman Ross Perot—but it seems the wait will go on.