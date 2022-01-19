University of Michigan Reaches ‘Historic’ $490 Million Settlement With Sexual Abuse Survivors
Over 1,000 people, mostly former male athletes, who say a former University of Michigan sports doctor sexually abused them have reached a settlement with the university. The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with 1,050 people who claim to have been sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Dr. Robert Anderson during his nearly forty years at the university. The settlement is the result of a mediation process to resolve multiple lawsuits lodged against Anderson, mostly by men who alleged sexual abuse during routine medical exams. Anderson worked at the university from 1966 to 2003 and passed away in 2008, after serving as a physician for multiple sports teams, including the football team. Many of his accusers were football players and athletes from other teams. A report conducted by an outside firm found that university staff missed multiple opportunities to prevent Anderson’s abuse. The $460 million will be paid out to the 1,050 survivors, with the remaining $30 million for potential future accusers.