University of Michigan Students Ordered to Shelter in Place as COVID Cases Skyrocket
ALARMING
University of Michigan undergraduates were ordered to shelter in place on campus Tuesday as cases of COVID-19 reached new and alarming heights at the Ann Arbor college. The Washtenaw County Department of Health mandated students stay in their apartments and dorms unless attending class or buying food. According to the agency, coronavirus cases at the university account for nearly two-thirds of all local infections. “The situation locally has become critical, and this order is necessary to reverse the current increase in cases,” said Jimena Loveluck, head of the bureau. Colleges across the country have grappled with reopening safely during the pandemic, with several across the country becoming hotspots as soon as they welcomed students to campus.