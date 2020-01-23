CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    University of Minnesota Student Imprisoned in China Over Tweets

    ‘PROVOCATION’

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    Nyein Chan Naing/Pool via REUTERS

    A student at the University of Minnesota was arrested in China this past summer and has since been sentenced to six months in prison for tweets he posted while in the United States, some of which allegedly contained “unflattering” portrayals of a “national leader,” Axios reported. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday called for 20-year-old Luo Daiqing’s release and described his arrest as “ruthless and paranoid.” Chinese court documents obtained by Axios show authorities believed Luo “used his Twitter account to post more than 40 comments denigrating a national leader’s image and indecent pictures,” which “created a negative social impact.” In November, he was sentenced to six months in prison for “provocation.”

    Read it at Axios