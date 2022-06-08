Two Frat Bros Sued Over Hazing That Left Teen Blind and Paralyzed
THIS IS BROTHERHOOD?
After a hazing incident at a University for Missouri fraternity left Daniel Santulli blind and unlikely to walk or talk again, his family is suing two Phi Gamma Delta members over the incident. According to Santulli’s family, the defendants forced the 19-year-old to drink beer and a family-sized bottle of Tito’s vodka until he eventually passed out and went into cardiac arrest. Having previously sued and settled with 22 fraternity members over the incident, Santulli’s family has added Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler in an amended position. The complaint alleges that the defendants targeted Santulli and left him passed out on a couch, where he briefly stopped breathing. After initially ignoring passed-out Santulli, frat members eventually took him to the hospital, by which point he had already suffered brain damage, the family alleges. Wetzler has been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor, but nobody else has been criminally charged in the incident. According to the Santullis’ lawyer, the family wants Wetzler and others to be charged with hazing.