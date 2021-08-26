Nebraska Frat House Shut as Sex Assault Report Triggers Massive Protest

Read it at Journal Star
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has temporarily shut down the troubled Fiji frat house after a report of a sexual assault unleashed massive protests. Some 1,000 people surrounded the house on Tuesday night as word of the allegation circulated, shouting the name of the accused and “Kick him out!” The Journal Star reports that video later surfaced showing men inside the house laughing during the chantings. On Wednesday, the school announced it was closing Fiji, pending the outcome of an investigation; the frat was already on probation because of previous violations, including sexual misconduct.