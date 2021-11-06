University of New Mexico Boots 256 Students for Disregarding Vax Mandate
DISHONOR ROLL
The University of New Mexico announced Saturday that its student population had shrunk by 256. The newly disenrolled students had failed to comply with the school’s coronavirus vaccination mandate, which required students to submit their vaccination status or an exemption request by Friday. Exempted students must take regular COVID-19 tests. “Students facing disenrollment have been receiving daily messages for over a month and, prior to that, biweekly messages,” a university spokeswoman said. Disenrolled students may returned for the spring semester, pending proof of vaccination or exemption. More than 90 percent of the students on the college’s Albuquerque campus have been vaccinated, according to its online vaccination tracker.