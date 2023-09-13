UNC Sent Into a Panic Again Due to ‘Armed, Dangerous’ Person on Campus
LOCKDOWN
Students and staff at the University of North Carolina were sent into terror on Wednesday after campus police blared sirens and sent out a warning telling them to close all doors and avoid windows because an “armed, dangerous” person was on campus yet again. As of 1:30 p.m., it was still unclear what led to the massive lockdown or if any shots had been fired. The scary ordeal comes on the heels of associate professor Zijie Yan being shot dead on campus by a graduate student last month—an incident that elicited chaos on campus, with videos circulating of students jumping out of second-story windows to escape danger. That shooting prompted university students to protest for gun reform at the state capitol on Tuesday, where they were thrown out of the House chamber for chanting “vote them out.” UNC Police did not return a call from The Daily Beast on Wednesday.