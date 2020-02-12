University of Oklahoma Prof Told Students ‘OK, Boomer’ Is Equivalent to the N-Word
A journalism professor at the University of Oklahoma told his class Tuesday that saying the phrase “OK, boomer” was equivalent to saying the n-word. According to The Oklahoma Daily, Peter Gade—a professor who teaches upperclassmen—was discussing changes in the journalism industry with his “Journalism, Ethics and Democracy” class. Gade reportedly told the class that the industry should retain its “more traditional roots,” prompting a student to argue that journalists have to keep up with younger generations as they evolve. Gage then replied that the student’s remark was like saying “OK, boomer” to him. Light laughter broke out among the students, but Gage didn't take the situation lightly. “Calling someone a boomer is like calling someone a (n-word),” he said.
In a statement, the school’s interim president said Gade’s words were “fundamentally offensive and wrong” and said they “failed to meet” university standards. “The use of the most offensive word, by a person in a position of authority, hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond,” the statement read.