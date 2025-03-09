Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator . Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.