CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Pitt Students Accused of Violating Cadavers in Anatomy Class

    NOPE

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    Wikimedia Commons

    Two students at the University of Pittsburgh have been charged with abuse of a corpse for their alleged behavior during an anatomy lab last month. Sonel Jimenez, 19, is accused of “using his fingers to violate a female cadaver,” according to KDKA, citing court filings. Amay Gupta, also 19, is accused of “making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver’s chest,” the outlet reported. Police say Jimenez confessed to “touching the cadaver,” according to KDKA, which said Gupta “admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time.” Cops said the young men’s actions would “outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” WTAE reported.

    Read it at KDKA