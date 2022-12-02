CHEAT SHEET
Pitt Students Accused of Violating Cadavers in Anatomy Class
Two students at the University of Pittsburgh have been charged with abuse of a corpse for their alleged behavior during an anatomy lab last month. Sonel Jimenez, 19, is accused of “using his fingers to violate a female cadaver,” according to KDKA, citing court filings. Amay Gupta, also 19, is accused of “making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver’s chest,” the outlet reported. Police say Jimenez confessed to “touching the cadaver,” according to KDKA, which said Gupta “admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time.” Cops said the young men’s actions would “outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” WTAE reported.