University of Rhode Island Rescinds Giuliani and Flynn’s Honorary Degrees
TAKE-BACKS
Rudy Giuliani and Michael Flynn have been canceled, this time by the University of Rhode Island. Its board of trustees voted to strip the two Trump allies of their honorary degrees, citing their repeated obfuscations of the truth and their involvements with the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Mueller probe. “They no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when we first bestowed the degree,” said President Marc Parlange in a statement, according to CBS News. The committee also pointed to Giuliani's law licenses in New York and Washington, D.C. being suspended, along with Flynn’s demand for a “military coup.” Giuliani had been given an honorary law doctorate in 2003 for his leadership during 9/11. Flynn, an alumnus of the university, had been given an honorary doctorate for his military career.