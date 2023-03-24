University of San Diego: Football Coach Retired. Coach: I Was Fired!

Read it at Sports Illustrated
The University of San Diego announced this week that longtime football coach Dale Lindsey had retired. The only problem is that Lindsey says that’s not true. “I was shown the door and would like to coach,” he said, according to Sports Illustrated. “That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.” The 80-year-old coach had an 80-30 record during his tenture at San Diego, and the Toreros won seven conference titles in 10 years. But he says he was given no reason for his axing, saying he was simply told, “You no longer work here. Goodbye.”