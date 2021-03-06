CHEAT SHEET
    Alabama College Put 3 Professors on Leave for Racist Costumes

    ‘ATTEMPT AT HUMOR’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    The University of South Alabama has put on leave three professors who wore racist costumes to a school Halloween event seven years ago—but protesters are calling for them to be fired. Photos of finance professor Bob Wood in a Confederate soldier’s uniform and professors Alex Sharland and Teresa Weldy holding nooses were posted to the business school Facebook page after the 2014 party but have since been removed. In a statement, Wood said his rented costume was “ill-conceived” and apologized for “this error in judgment.” Sharland bizarrely called the noose “an attempt at humor that clearly failed.”

