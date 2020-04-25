CHEAT SHEET
University of South Carolina Investigating Racist Zoombombing
The University of South Carolina is investigating an incident of racist “zoombombing” carried out against the school’s Association of African-American students, WLTX reports. With the school closed due to coronavirus, the group held its annual year-end cookout via Zoom. During the video call, several unidentified people who weren’t members joined the video call in black face and began hurling racist insults at the students. One spoke against a background of a Nazi flag. The group’s leaders said they were “completely repulsed by the actions of these individuals,” and university president Bob Caslen called the incident “unacceptable and disgusting.” Caslen said the school would investigate.