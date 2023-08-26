University of South Carolina Student Killed Trying to Enter Wrong Home: Cops
‘TRAGEDY’
A University of South Carolina student was fatally shot as he attempted to enter the wrong home on the same street he is believed to have lived on, according to a news release from local police. The Columbia Police Department said authorities found Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, dead on the home’s front porch around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a home burglary and shooting. Donofrio, a sophomore, suffered a gunshot to his upper body. A police spokesperson told the Associated Press that the investigation “remains active,” but it is unknown who shot the student or if charges were filed. “Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them,” the university wrote in a statement to The State.