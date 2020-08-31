University of South Carolina Suspends 15 Students, 6 Greek Groups for Parties Amid COVID-19
CRACKING DOWN
The University of South Carolina is cracking down after a slew of large parties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, suspending 15 students and six Greek organizations. In addition, the school placed three Greek Village houses in quarantine due to residents of those houses testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number in quarantine to nine houses. According to The Daily Gamecock, 553 students and four university employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 27. The surge has prompted the school to increase its campus safety alert level, meaning campus will be “open fully or partially with additional, elevated risk mitigation measures in place in targeted areas.” In addition, the school will deploy saliva testing teams on campus this week and will provide mobile student testing “in areas where wastewater environmental surveillance has shown concentrations of potential COVID-19 cases.”