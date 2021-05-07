University of Texas Linebacker Jake Ehlinger Found Dead Near Campus
University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead near campus on Thursday, police said. Authorities have not disclosed the condition that the 20-year-old sophomore business student was found in, but said there is no reason to consider his death suspicious. Jake Ehlinger was the brother of UT star quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was drafted last Sunday by the Indianapolis Colts. A spokesman for the Colts says they are working to get Sam Ehlinger on a plane back to Texas as quickly as possible. “We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time,” said team owner Jim Irsay. The Ehlinger brothers lost their father Ross in 2013, when the 46-year-old suffered a heart attack during a triathlon in San Francisco.