University of Texas Frat Shuttered After Sickening Hazing Incident

Read it at AP
The University of Texas shut down its Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter for four years after an investigation found that pledges were severely hazed—forced to chug milk mixed with soap, eat soup made from ghost peppers and cat food, and complete a puzzle in a dark closet while a strobe light pulsed. Frat members also shot the pledges with airsoft guns and made them clean and chauffeur them to bars, the Associated Press reported. It was the third time that the chapter had been hit with hazing allegations in eight years.