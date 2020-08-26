University of Utah Dorm Staff Threaten to Strike Over Coronavirus Fears

Read it at Salt Lake Tribune
Resident advisers at the University of Utah are threatening to strike over the school’s handling of coronavirus cases in the dorms. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the student employees are appalled that the university didn’t immediately inform them that 16 students tested positive on Monday, and they’re concerned they don’t have enough protective equipment. “I feel like we have to provide for our own safety,” one RA told the newspaper. The threat of a walkout comes after RAs at Cornell University staged a two-day strike—and as colleges across the country cope with outbreaks.