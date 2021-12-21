University of Utah Probes Claim of KKK Recruiting on Campus, Feces Smeared on Black Student’s Door
Authorities at the University of Utah are probing allegations of a Ku Klux Klan group on campus and feces smeared on a Black student’s dorm room door. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that both alleged incidents occurred in the fall but have come under renewed scrutiny after a student took to social media to sound the alarm about them not being addressed. In one case, a Black student returned to their dorm room on Sept. 1 to find an unknown brown substance smeared on the door and a paper towel stuck on the handle. The student, who believed the substance to be feces, reported the incident to their resident adviser, but surveillance footage had apparently not been able to capture the alleged culprits.
A month later, on Oct. 1, a resident adviser said several students in the same building had talked about seeing a group of men dressed as Klan members trying to recruit in the dorms. A university spokesperson told the Tribune that initial investigations were inconclusive in both cases, but police are now re-examining the incidents. The two alleged incidents came shortly after a contract worker reported that he was bombarded with racial slurs while making a delivery on campus. University of Utah President Taylor Randall condemned that incident after the students behind the attack were identified and reprimanded. “Let me be clear: Racist and hateful behavior on our campus is an offense to our entire community, particularly our communities of color,” Randall said at the time.