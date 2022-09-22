Student Arrested for Alleged Nuclear Threat Over Football Game
U GOOD UTAH?
A University of Utah student has been arrested after cops say they caught wind of threats she posted online to detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if her university’s football team lost over the weekend, KSL reported. Despite Utah beating San Diego State on Saturday, averting the alleged threat, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office still arrested the 21-year-old and charged her with making a threat of terrorism on Wednesday. The woman, who was not named, allegedly posted the threats to Yik Yak—a pseudonymous social media app that operates in college towns. “If the football team did not win the game, (she) was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction,” a police booking affidavit said. Police said the student involved had access to the building where the reactor is housed because she has a class there. The woman’s arrest is the second this year at the university for allegedly threatening an explosion on Yik Yak. The first student, who was 19, is said to have threatened to bomb the school’s business building last month, cops said. Once arrested, however, KSL reports that the student claimed it was all a strange joke.