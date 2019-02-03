University of Vermont Student Died from Exposure to Extreme Cold, Police Say
AWFUL
A 19-year-old University of Vermont freshman was found dead in the snow Saturday morning, and police think the extreme cold led to his death. The student, later identified as Connor Gage, was from Little Falls, N.Y., and studied neuroscience. Burlington police said on Twitter that its officers, as well as members of the local fire department, responded to a report about an “unresponsive male lying in the snow in the back parking lot of a business.” Officials said there were no signs of foul play in their initial investigation. Gage is thought to have tried cutting through the parking lot, but couldn’t get around a fence, early Saturday morning, when the temperature hovered between a bitter -1 and -4 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature, and “clothing that was inadequate to the weather,” are “believed to have contributed to [Gage’s] death.”