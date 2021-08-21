University of Virginia Disenrolls 238 Students for Not Being Vaccinated
Getting vaccinated not only allows one to go out to eat or see a show—it’s also a requirement to get a college degree. The University of Virginia disenrolled more than 200 students Friday for not meeting the university’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, a spokesman told CNN. That means they cannot return to campus or take classes unless they update their status within a week. “Students out of compliance received multiple emails, calls, text messages and—in some cases—calls to their parents,” spokesperson Brian Coy said. “Our numbers show that our students responded to this. This means we can have the kind of in-person semester where people can engage in normal ways.”
The school had given students until July 1 to be vaccinated unless they had a religious or medical exemption. Of the 238 disenrolled students, only 49 were actively enrolled in classes. About 97 percent of the student population is vaccinated, Coy said.