Three Dead in University of Virginia Shooting as Cops Hunt Student Suspect

Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the main campus of the University of Virginia on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Shelter-in-place texts were sent out at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night in the wake of the attack, with the University of Virginia Police Department maintaining the order into Monday morning. They added that multiple agencies were searching for Jones, who is considered armed and dangerous. Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018 football player who did not appear in any games, though it is unclear if he remains a student at UVA.