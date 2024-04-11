University of Washington Football Star Charged With Raping 2 Women: Docs
A running back for the University of Washington’s football team was arrested on Friday and charged with raping two women in Seattle, according to King County court documents obtained by ESPN. Tybo Rogers, 18, was released the same day after posting a bond of $150,000. Court records show that his first alleged victim approached the university’s Title IX office on Nov. 28. Rogers was suspended from team activities “near the end of November and did not travel with the team for the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1,” ESPN reported, citing a certification for determination of probable cause document. The filings indicate that university athletic staff sent “multiple emails” confirming that Rogers should be taken off the roster for the championship game—without specifying why. In January, Rogers played for the Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinal and championship. Jedd Fisch, Washington’s new head coach, who did not oversee last season, told local news media that Rogers’ arrest had “nothing to do” with him. “I wasn’t here for that,” Fisch said, according to the Associated Press. “As soon as I found out about the allegations, as soon as it was brought to our attention, he’s been suspended indefinitely.” UW Athletics told ESPN that it “will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.”