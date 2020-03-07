University of Washington, Seattle University Suspend In-Person Classes Due to Coronavirus

Read it at KCPQ
University of Washington and Seattle University announced they would both teach classes online starting Monday, March 9 until the end of the quarter on March 20 due to the coronavirus, which has hit Washington State hard. According to news staton KCPQ, the schools’ announcement to suspend in-person classes came after one UW staff member had been diagnosed with the virus. While in-person classes will temporarily cease, both campuses will remain open and UW said their athletic events would proceed as scheduled. UW President Ana Mari Cauce said students of classes that aren't suited for online or remote work could be graded based on the material that has been submitted. Cauce also said classrooms, auditoriums, libraries, and other campus communal spaces would be deep cleaned as online classes commenced.