University Slammed After Sikh Student Gets Handcuffed for Wearing Symbolic Knife
LEARNING OPPORTUNITY
A student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte was handcuffed for wearing a kirpan—a symbolic knife that is one of five articles of the Sikh faith—in a video posted to social media that ultimately prompted an apology from the college. “I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte,” the student tweeted. “I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for ‘resisting’ because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan.” Video the student posted shows him casually sitting in a chair on Friday evening when an officer comes up to him and goes to grab the kirpan, then pulls him up by the right arm and handcuffs him from behind. “During this interaction, the individual was placed in handcuffs while officers took possession of the object. The handcuffs were removed after the object was retrieved,” UNCC Chancellor Sharon Gaber wrote in a message on the school’s website. “Further investigation showed the item was a kirpan, an article of faith in Sikhism.” While followers of the Sikh faith are required to wear kirpans, Gaber said “edged instruments” are banned on campus. “But we will use this as a learning opportunity by engaging in constructive dialogue with Sikh students and employees,” she said in a message with the school’s chief diversity officer, Brandon Wolfe. “Our diversity makes us a better, richer, more successful community. We want every Niner to feel welcomed, supported and safe,” they wrote. “We apologize that is not what this young man felt in our union yesterday.”