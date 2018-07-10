Univision CEO: We’re Selling The Onion, Gizmodo Because They Do ‘Not Enhance Our Core Mission’

CHEAT SHEET
Univision CEO Vince Sadusky announced in an email to staff that the company was selling Onion Inc. and Gizmodo Media Group, which together include several digital sites such as Jezebel, Gizmodo, The Root, and The A.V. Club, as well as satirical news publications The Onion and Clickhole. In an email obtained by The Daily Beast, Sadusky emphasized that while the sites were “great,” Univision wanted to double-down on its Spanish-language offerings. “While they have had success with us, there is no doubt in my mind that they can thrive even more as part of a company whose focus aligns better with theirs,” Sadusky said. “Likewise, it is important for Univision to exit a business which does not enhance our core mission, and instead refocus on our strengths.” The announcement came after months of cuts, layoffs, high-level departures, and staff buyouts following the company’s failed attempt to go public.
—Maxwell Tani