Jorge Ramos and Reporting Team ‘Arbitrarily Detained’ During Interview With Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Univision

A Univision team that was interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was reportedly detained at his Miraflores Palace after the team asked questions Maduro “didn't like,” the network said in a tweet. “A Univision team, headed by [Jorge Ramos], is being arbitrarily detained at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas,” the channel said, citing Daniel Coronell, the president of news for the network in the U.S. The team was later released, Coronell said, but their equipment and interview materials were confiscated. “They were interviewing [Maduro] but he didn't like the questions.” According to BuzzFeed News, Ramos called Maduro a “dictator” and “murderer” during the interview—which follows Ramos' outspoken disdain for Maduro's government. Maduro is currently facing a presidential crisis after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared that Maduro's rule was invalid and named himself the country's interim president.