Unknown DNA Discovered at Nancy Guthrie’s Home
The disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, has taken another turn. Investigators announced on Friday that they discovered DNA belonging to an unknown individual at the 84-year-old’s home in Tucson, Arizona. “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property,” the sheriff’s department said. “Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to. We are not disclosing where that DNA was located.” They also confirmed that they had found several gloves in their search of the area near Nancy’s home, where she is suspected to have been kidnapped from. However, the nearest one was located roughly two miles from Nancy’s home and not in the house, as had been previously reported. The mother of three disappeared from her home on Feb. 1, with an alleged ransom note sent to the media demanding $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for her release. Savannah and her siblings have said that they are willing to negotiate with kidnappers, but so far have yet to receive proof of life of their mother. “We will never give up on her,” Guthrie wrote in a message on X.