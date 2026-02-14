Cheat Sheet
Unknown DNA Discovered at Nancy Guthrie’s Home

‘WE WILL NEVER GIVE UP’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.13.26 11:35PM EST 
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, has taken another turn. Investigators announced on Friday that they discovered DNA belonging to an unknown individual at the 84-year-old’s home in Tucson, Arizona. “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property,” the sheriff’s department said. “Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to. We are not disclosing where that DNA was located.” They also confirmed that they had found several gloves in their search of the area near Nancy’s home, where she is suspected to have been kidnapped from. However, the nearest one was located roughly two miles from Nancy’s home and not in the house, as had been previously reported. The mother of three disappeared from her home on Feb. 1, with an alleged ransom note sent to the media demanding $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for her release. Savannah and her siblings have said that they are willing to negotiate with kidnappers, but so far have yet to receive proof of life of their mother. “We will never give up on her,” Guthrie wrote in a message on X.

Read it at USA Today

2
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Actor Dies at 90
DARK DAY
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 02.13.26 2:18PM EST 
Shelly Desai
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: Actor Shelly Desai arrives for the "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on April 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic) Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Shelly Desai, known for his recurring roles in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of A Certain Age, has died at 90, his family announced. His cause of death was not provided. Early in his career, the Indian-American actor performed in both Off-Broadway and Broadway productions in the 1970s. He later made dozens of appearances in TV series, including ER, Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The A-Team, NYPD Blue, and Ugly Betty. Desai also appeared in multiple movies, including Thelma & Louise, Clifford, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. He played Carlos in Men of A Certain Age between 2009 and 2011. Perhaps most notably, Desai appeared in several episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia playing Hwang, a landlord who was always chasing rent from Charlie, played by Charlie Day, and Frank, played by Danny DeVito. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his stepdaughters, April and Dawn, and three grandchildren.

Read it at Deadline

3
’90s Singer Hospitalized After Sending Porn Video to Fan
EXPOSED
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.26 2:59PM EST 
Evan Dando
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Evan Dando performs onstage at Stubbs during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns) Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando has been hospitalized after being accused of sending unsolicited explicit videos to a fan. The 58-year-old singer, who has been open about past struggles with substance abuse and mental health, was admitted for treatment on Thursday, according to Variety. The claims came from a woman posting under the pseudonym “Dawn,” who shared alleged direct messages through The Underground Bunker, a site run by journalist Tony Ortega. Dawn said she and Dando had briefly exchanged messages years prior, but things escalated after she reached out to congratulate him on his band’s comeback album, “Love Chant.” According to screenshots shared on the site, Dando asked, “Would it be cool if I sent you an ‘art’ photo?” before sending explicit videos of himself masturbating without consent. He later followed up with a message reading, “Ok, sorry thanks I just need an outlet.” alongside another masturbation video. Dawn said the exchange left her highly disturbed. “I’ve never felt anger like that,” she told Ortega. “Don’t call me an outlet, that’s gross.” Ortega added that both Dawn and her husband were “grossed out” by the messages.

Read it at Variety

4
Don Lemon Pleads Not Guilty to Church Protest Charges
SEE YOU IN COURT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.26 3:46PM EST 
Don Lemon
Stephen Maturen/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Journalist Don Lemon pleaded not guilty to all charges related to his coverage of anti-ICE protests in St. Paul, Minnesota, during a court appearance on Friday. Lemon, 59, was asked by Magistrate Judge Douglas L. Micko if he understood the charges against him and was aware of his constitutional rights, to which Lemon answered affirmatively. Micko is the same judge who refused to sign the Department of Justice’s original attempt to criminally charge the journalist. A prosecutor said that during the arrest, authorities took Lemon’s cellphone and obtained a search warrant. Abbe Lowell, Lemon’s lawyer, said the phone seizure was a possible “over-execution.” Federal prosecutors charged Lemon with conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship after he attended and reported on an anti-ICE protest at a church on January 18. A federal grand jury indicted Lemon and eight other co-defendants late last month. The Daily Beast reached out to Lemon for comment.

5
Felon Trump Issues Pardons for Five Disgraced NFL Players
ALL IS FORGIVEN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 02.13.26 11:18AM EST 
Defensive lineman Joe Klecko of the New York Jets in 1985.
Defensive lineman Joe Klecko of the New York Jets in 1985. George Gojkovich/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, himself a convicted felon, has issued pardons to five former NFL players, including one who is already deceased. Their crimes covered offences from courtroom deception to major drug crimes. The clemency decisions were announced Thursday by White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson. In a post on X, she wrote: “As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation.” Former New York Jets standout Joe Klecko received relief after admitting to lying under oath to a federal grand jury probing an insurance fraud scheme. Klecko later entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Dallas Cowboys lineman Nate Newton, a three-time Super Bowl winner, was pardoned following a conviction tied to marijuana trafficking. Johnson said owner Jerry Jones delivered the news personally. Jamal Lewis, once a top 2000 draft pick, pleaded guilty after using a cellphone to arrange a drug deal. Travis Henry admitted involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Billy Cannon, pardoned posthumously, confessed to counterfeiting and died in 2018.

Read it at New York Post

6
Ukrainian Olympian’s Disqualification Helmet Appeal Dismissed
DENIED
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 02.13.26 1:28PM EST 
Vladyslav Heraskevych
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Vladyslav Heraskevych of Team Ukraine participates during Men's Training Heat 3 on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Sliding Centre on February 10, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello/Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport at the Olympic Games dismissed Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych’s appeal to be reinstated to the competition after he was disqualified over athlete expression rules. He was dismissed from the Olympics after he competed wearing a helmet featuring the photographs of Ukrainian athletes killed as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “The Sole Arbitrator, whilst fully sympathetic to Mr Heraskevych’s commemoration, is bound by rules in the IOC Athlete Expression Guidelines,” the decision stated. “The Sole Arbitrator considers these Guidelines provide a reasonable balance between athletes’ interests to express their views, and athletes’ interests to receive undivided attention for their sporting performance on the field of play.” Ahead of the decision, Heraskevych, 27, told CNN that no matter what the court determined, he was proud that the helmet had received attention. “First and the biggest win, it’s memory of the athletes,” he said. “People are now super united about this story, and I’m really grateful for that. I think it’s also a very good story how sport can unite people, and now they’re united around these athletes and they united around their dignity.”

Read it at CNN

7
Italian Olympics Rocked by Second ‘Penisgate’ Scandal
SNOW WAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.13.26 11:56AM EST 
Leonardo da Vinci (Italian, 1452-1519), Vitruvian Man (Canon of Proportions), c. 1490, pen and ink with wash over metalpoint on paper, 34.4 × 25.5 cm (13.5 × 10 in), Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice. (Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)
Fine Art/Corbis via Getty Images

Italy’s Winter Olympics coverage has been derailed by another genital-themed controversy, this time involving one of the country’s most famous works of art. State broadcaster Rai used an image of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man in the opening credits of its coverage, but with the genitals missing. The 500-year-old drawing appears at the start of the clip, then transforms into the bodies of ice skaters, skiers, and other winter athletes. The alteration was first flagged by Corriere della Sera, which asked: “What happened to the Vitruvian Man’s genitals?” Backlash from the Italian opposition was swift. Deputies from the center-left Democratic Party raised questions in Parliament, urging Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli to “shed full light on the use of the image of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man in the Olympics opening credit broadcast by Rai.” The lawmakers asked whether Rai was formally authorized to reproduce the drawing—described as “an absolute masterpiece”—and whether permission had been granted to alter it. Irene Manzi said the artwork “was tampered with and censored, with the genitals from the original works removed… an incomprehensible and unacceptable choice.” The dispute marks the second genital-based controversy of the Games, after claims that ski jumpers were injecting hyaluronic acid into their private parts—quickly dubbed “Penisgate.”

Read it at The Guardian

8
Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Hitting Deer During Takeoff
OH, DEER
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.13.26 10:22AM EST 
Cessna 510 Citation Mustang aircraft, of the GlobeAir company, getting ready to land at Barcelona airport, in Barcelona on January 2022. -- (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A private jet was forced into an emergency landing after it collided with a group of deer during take-off. The Cessna Citation struck multiple deer while departing North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport at around 7:55 p.m. local time on February 10, according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration. “The aircraft landed safely at Palm Beach International Airport,” officials stated. The Federal Aviation Administration did not specify how many deer were involved and said the incident remains under investigation. The aircraft was carrying seven occupants, according to the Aviation Safety Network, which reported that the jet sustained minor damage and that there were no reported injuries. Dispatch audio obtained by WPBF 25 News captured an individual saying the plane had minor damage and would need to be towed from the area. According to the outlet, the private jet made an emergency landing. The brief runway encounter ended without injuries, though federal authorities are now examining how wildlife ended up in the jet’s path.

Read it at People

9
Llamas Praised for Helping to Foil Fleeing Thief
SPIT HAPPENS
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 02.13.26 11:40AM EST 
Llamas are seen outside their barn at Wunsapana Farm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Guilderland, N.Y.
Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspa/Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

A group of llamas has been praised as unlikely heroes for helping to capture a petty thief. Graham Oliver, from Derbyshire, England, told The Washington Post his eight llamas had caught his attention by crying out, prompting him to go check on them—only to find that they’d surrounded a strange man on his property who looked terrified. “I wanted to know what he was doing in my field,” Oliver said. “And he said he’d come through a hole in the fence.” When Oliver asked where the hole in the fence was, the man showed him, then jumped over the fence and ran away. After spotting police in the area, Oliver alerted them to the man’s incursion on his farm and learned he was wanted for allegedly stealing packets of tobacco from a woman nearby. Oliver then told officers which direction the suspect had run off in, and he was soon detained. Oliver’s wife, Heidi Price, said her llamas should receive some recognition for helping with the arrest. “They acted responsibly, efficiently, in an organized manner,” Price said. “Quite frankly, I think they did pretty good police work.” She noted that they can be “intimidating” despite not being aggressive, adding, “Their only defense mechanism is spitting.”

Read it at The Washington Post

10
Winter Olympians Run Through Free Condoms in Record Time
OUT OF STOCK
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.26 12:54PM EST 
Condoms are seen inside the Athletes' Village ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France.
Condoms are seen inside the Athletes' Village ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Winter Olympians in Milan may be there to break records on the slopes—but they’ve also set an entirely different record behind the scenes. Athletes at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games ran out of complimentary condoms just three days into the competition, according to Italian outlet La Stampa. The shortage caught organizers off guard, especially given the significantly smaller athlete pool compared to recent Games. Roughly 3,000 athletes are competing in Milan, a sharp drop from the nearly 10,500 who attended the Paris Games two years earlier. While participation dipped, however, demand apparently did not. Organizers distributed around 10,000 condoms this year—a fraction of the roughly 300,000 handed out in Paris. An anonymous athlete told the outlet that officials have promised more are on the way, though it’s unclear when restocks will arrive. The situation has already become a running joke among competitors. British-born Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart shared a video on social media showing off brightly packaged condoms. “I found them,” she said. “They have everything you need.”

Read it at The Guardian

