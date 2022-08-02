Unknown Group Misleads Kansans on Abortion Ballot Question With Mysterious Texts
BAFFLE ’EM WITH BULLSH*T
Voters across Kansas were sent a mysterious text message from an unknown source on Monday, urging them to vote “yes” on Tuesday’s ballot question on the state’s abortion policy, according to the Kansas City Star. The message told recipients, “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.” The only problem, of course, is that in reality it’s the exact opposite: a “yes” vote would mean that “there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion,” according to the ballot’s language. Meanwhile, a “no” vote would mean preserving the current language on the state’s constitution, which protects a women’s right to an abortion. The Star reported that Kansas’ main anti-abortion groups—the Value Them Both Coalition; Kansans for Life; and Operation Rescue—all denied having sent the text. “There’s a lot of people trying to confuse people on both sides, I guess,” said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue.