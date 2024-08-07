Tim Walz Owns No Real Estate, ‘Crypto or Racehorse Interests’

Here’s another important reason Kamala Harris may have chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate—he doesn’t own any stock.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate doesn’t even own his home, it has been reported.

With former President Donald Trump mired in lawsuits and J.D. Vance busy defending himself from all of his past controversial statements, it was seen as key for the Harris campaign to pick a no drama, solid number two, especially after the upheaval of Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race.

According to Forbes, Trump has a net worth of $7.5 billion and Vance, fueled by profits from his Hillbilly Elegy memoir, has a wealth estimated at $10 million.

Walz was worth a relatively modest $596 in his most recent filing from 2017 when he was a member of the House of Representatives from Minnesota’s 1st congressional district. Since then, he is said to have sold his house to move into the governor's mansion.

Walz’s stock portfolio, often bulky for members of Congress, was zero and he made no trades during his time in office. Neither did his wife, Gwen.

And there doesn’t appear to be any skeletons in his financial disclosures, according to Politico’s business editor Dan Primark, who reported that Walz’s spokesperson has confirmed that the governor does not own a single stock.

In his newsletter, Primark also said Walz’s records from his time in Congress and as governor “also show no mutual funds, bonds, private equities, or other securities.”

There are “no book deals or speaking fees or crypto or racehorse interests. Not even real estate.” And Primark writes that the couple sold their Mankato, Minnesota, home after moving into the governor’s mansion, “for below the $315k asking price.”

Walz’s chief asset was his Minnesota State Retirement Pension valued at $50,000-$100,000, according to the 2017 filing, reports Nasdaq.