UNLV Shooter Carried Cards with Targets’ Photos and Room Numbers: Report
CHILLING
New details reveal that Anthony Polito, who fatally shot three faculty members at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas carried laminated cards with pictures of his targets, their office numbers, and their positions when he opened fire last month. A police report obtained by ABC News includes photos of the cards, chilling evidence of the premeditated nature of the murders at the university where he was turned down from a teaching job. Polito, who died at the scene of the shooting when confronted by police officers, also sent several white powder envelopes across the country to people related to his career field. He formerly taught at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., where according to an NBC News report he was regarded as an oddball with a Las Vegas obsession.