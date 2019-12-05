Indian Woman Set on Fire by Her Alleged Rapists on Way to Case Hearing, Police Say

Read it at BBC News
A 23-year-old alleged rape victim has been set on fire by the men she had accused of rape while she was on her way to court in India, according to police. The BBC reports the woman is in critical condition at a hospital with severe burns. Five men, including two of her alleged rapists, have been arrested on suspicion of setting her on fire, according to local police. The woman was reportedly traveling to a train station when the group of men grabbed her and dragged her to a nearby field. The incident occurred in Unnao district in northern India. The latest government figures show police registered 33,658 cases of rape in India in 2017, or an average of 92 alleged rapes every single day.