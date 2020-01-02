Unredacted Docs Show Pentagon’s Legal Panic Over Withholding of Ukraine Aid
Unredacted emails show Pentagon officials descending into a panic about President Trump’s decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine and the potential legal consequences of the move. The documents, reviewed by national-security forum Just Security, show that Defense Department officials became increasingly concerned that the decision to hold aid would violate the Impoundment Control Act, which requires the Executive Branch to spend money as agreed by Congress. The emails also reportedly show that no reason was given for why the decision to hold was made, or why it was later lifted. In the texts, Defense officials can be seen looking for legal guidance as they grew concerned that they could be blamed should the hold stay in place for too long. On Aug. 30, Michael Duffey, associate director of national-security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, told Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller: “Clear direction from POTUS to hold.” On Sept. 11, Duffey told McCusker the hold was lifted and, when she asked him why, Duffey responded: “Not exactly clear but president made the decision to go. Will fill you in when I get details.”