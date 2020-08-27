Unrest Grows in Minneapolis After Homicide Suspect Dies
Cascading Chaos
Protesters smashed windows and, in some cases, appeared to loot a Target after police said a homicide suspect killed himself in downtown Minneapolis late Wednesday, a CBS affiliate reported. According to local police, the man was tied to a fatal shooting several hours earlier, and shot himself as police approached him. “There is no question that this was a suicide and we will be releasing the video to answer any question of that,” police spokesman John Elder said. CCTV was later released that appeared to show the man shooting himself in the head and falling to the sidewalk seconds before officers reached him.
The incident took place around the same time law-enforcement officials in Wisconsin identified the cop who shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday as Kenosha P.D. officer Rusten Sheskey.