Unruly Passenger Hit With Hefty Fine After Plane Diverted
EMOTIONAL BAGGAGE FEE
An Australian man caused so much trouble on a flight from Perth to Sydney that he is now being ordered to pay up. CNN reported that the then-32-year-old passenger’s behavior in the 2023 incident was so bad that the pilot was forced to reverse course and dump fuel so the plane could land. The Perth Magistrate Court has ordered the man to pay the airline the equivalent of $5,806 to cover the cost of the wasted fuel. He was also fined an additional $6,055 for misbehavior. “This incident should serve as a warning that criminal behavior on board can come at a heavy cost to the offender,” said Shona Davis, the Australian Federal Police’s acting superintendent. “It’s far simpler to obey the directions of airline staff than cause unnecessary issues, which can end up hitting you in the hip pocket.” The man and the airline have not been publicly named, and the exact details of what he did to earn the weighty penalty were not revealed.