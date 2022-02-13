‘Unruly Passenger’ Forces American Airlines Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Kansas City
UNSCHEDULED STOP
An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. was forced to land in Kansas City on Sunday after an incident the company attributed to an “unruly passenger.” Early reports from AA1775’s passengers on social media described an erratic male passenger attempting to open one of the plane’s doors, causing the diversion to Kansas City roughly three hours into the journey, according to a flight tracker. One passenger seated in the seventeenth row, Karen Alston, told The Daily Beast that she had been watching a movie when the overhead lights came on suddenly, and she saw a number of passengers rushing towards the front of the plane. “When people started standing up, I knew something was wrong,” she said. The plane rapidly descended, Alston explained, and was met by law enforcement officials. In a statement issued shortly after the incident, an American Airlines spokesperson said, “We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism.” As of Feb. 8, there had been 394 unruly passenger incidents reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.