Unruly Passenger Forces Flight Diversion

Emmy-nominated actor Sam Neill, 78, has given a dramatic update on his cancer battle. The Jurassic Park star told Australian network 7NEWS that he had been “living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years” when his chemotherapy treatment stopped working. Now, thanks to an alternative treatment to chemo, he is “cancer-free.” “I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out,” the New Zealander said, “Which wasn’t ideal, obviously.” Neill said he then received CAR T-cell therapy, which the CDC says is used “when standard cancer treatments have failed or cancer has relapsed,” and is currently undergoing clinical trials in Australia. “I’ve had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body. This is an extraordinary thing,” Neill, who plays Inspector Campbell in the Netflix and BBC hit Peaky Blinders, added. The CDC explains that in CAR T-cell therapy, “a type of immune system cell called a T-cell is taken from a patient’s blood and altered in the laboratory so it will attack cancer cells.”
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- 1‘Jurassic Park’ Star Shares Health Update After Cancer FightBRAVE FIGHTHe “was at a loss” when chemo stopped working.
- 2‘American Pie’ Star Made More Than $1M in a Week on OnlyFansTHE WHOLE PIEA source said the actress will put some of her earnings towards her conservation organization.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 3Unruly Passenger Forces Flight DiversionPLANE PANICThe Boeing 787 was carrying 231 passengers from Germany.
- 4Cruise Ship Passenger Killed in Horror Balcony PlungeCARNIVAL CATASTROPHEShe fell from the Carnival Firenze near California’s Catalina Island.
Shop with ScoutedThis Growth Factor Serum Targets Jowls in Just One WeekLIFT ME UPA next-generation growth factor serum formulated to visibly lift, firm, and smooth—fast and sans irritation.
- 5Songwriter Behind ‘You Sexy Thing’ Dies at 89PLATINUM CERTIFIEDHe co-founded the wildly successful soul band Hot Chocolate in the late 1960s.
- 6Rapper Calls It Quits on Broadway Show Early After BreakupONE MORE NIGHT?Megan Thee Stallion is wrapping up her stint in “Moulin Rouge!” early.
- 7‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Sentenced to Life in PrisonMONSTROUSThe actor had been convicted of 13 charges involving the sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls.
- 8GOP Congressman Breaks Silence on His Mystery AbsenceOUT OF ACTIONThe New Jersey Republican has not voted since March 5.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Spring SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Red Heart sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 9Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Murder of Run-DMC StarMURDER BREAKTHROUGHThe case has troubled investigators from the very beginning.
- 10What Happened to the 2,600 Unserved WHCA Dinners RevealedSAVED FROM SCRAPThe steak and lobster that went unserved amid Saturday’s shooting ended up finding a second life elsewhere.
Shannon Elizabeth, the actress who appeared in the popular American Pie film franchise, reportedly made more than $1 million on OnlyFans in just a week. Elizabeth, 52, said joining the platform—which is most often used to share adult content behind a paywall—is about reclaiming ownership of her brand. “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans‚” she said, adding that she joined OnlyFans because it allows her to connect with her followers and “just be free.” A source familiar with the matter told Page Six that Elizabeth had made more than half of her money on the content-sharing space from direct messages to OnlyFans users. A source also says the actress will put some of her profits towards her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which supports animal welfare and conservation efforts. In addition to the American Pie movies, Elizabeth also appeared in the 2000 hit Scary Movie as well as a host of other films and TV shows. Earlier this month, she quietly filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert, after five years of marriage.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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Unruly Passenger Forces Flight Diversion
A United Airlines plane bound for Chicago was forced to divert to Boston after an “unruly passenger” disrupted the flight. The Boeing 787, carrying 231 passengers and 12 crew members from Germany, was delayed from its scheduled 11 a.m. Monday landing due to the disarray. “Massport Operations dispatched troopers to a United flight diverting to Logan Airport due to an unruly passenger,” the Massachusetts State Police confirmed in a statement about the incident on United Airlines Flight 945. “The individual was restrained on the flight, but was cooperative by the time troopers boarded the plane,” authorities said, adding that the passenger refused medical attention. The passenger was taken into custody by U.S. Customs officials and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. The passenger is expected to appear in court at a later date. The plane and the rest of its travelers later continued on to Chicago. “United Flight 945 safely landed in Boston to address a disruptive passenger. Local law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival and removed the passenger. The flight then continued to Chicago,” a United Airlines spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast.
A woman has plunged to her death from her cabin’s balcony aboard a Carnival cruise ship near California’s Catalina Island. Relatives accompanying the passenger raised the alarm with the crew on the Carnival Firenze, the New York Post reported, citing NBC Los Angeles. “All appropriate authorities have been alerted,” a Carnival spokesperson told the broadcaster. “As is customary, law enforcement will board the ship today on Catalina Island to conduct the required investigation.” The woman’s identity and the circumstances of her fall have not been disclosed. The spokesperson added: “Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one.” The 1,061-foot Firenze can carry up to 4,126 guests and 1,425 crew. The death comes a day after a Norwegian Cruise Line crew member went overboard from the Norwegian Breakaway off the Massachusetts coast, sparking a major search about 12 miles from Cape Cod.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
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Soul legend Tony Wilson, who co-wrote numerous hits as co-founder and bassist of the band Hot Chocolate, has died at age 89. Wilson was born in Trinidad and played with several bands before forming Hot Chocolate with his friend Errol Brown in the late 1960s. The group—which incorporated elements of soul, rock, reggae, and disco—topped the charts in the U.K. for several years before their silver-certified “Emma,” which Wilson co-wrote with Brown, became their first American hit in 1975, reaching no. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, “You Sexy Thing,” also co-written by Wilson and Brown, went platinum in the U.K. and spent several weeks in the U.S. top 10. Those hits made Hot Chocolate the first predominantly Black group from the U.K. to achieve major chart success in America. Also in 1975, Wilson left the band to pursue a solo career and continued releasing music until 1983. His children confirmed on Facebook that he had died over the weekend at his home in Trinidad of unspecified causes.
Megan Thee Stallion is stepping down prematurely from her role in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. The star announced the news on Monday, just days after revealing that she had broken up with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson after discovering that he was allegedly cheating. “Unfortunately, my last performance on Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be May 1. It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater!” the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram post before praising her colleagues’ work ethic. “I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful‚” she added, concluding by thanking her fans for their support during her Broadway debut. The star’s limited engagement as Harold Zidler, which began on March 24, was set to end on May 17. A video shared online of Sunday night’s performance shows the audience giving Megan a standing ovation and shouting, “We love you, Megan!” as the star becomes increasingly emotional. In announcing her breakup with Thompson, the star blasted him for getting cold feet and having horrible mood swings before adding, “b---h I need a REAL break after this one.”
Nathan Chasing Horse was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after a Nevada jury convicted him of 13 charges relating to the sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls. Chasing Horse, 49, was an actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances with Wolves as Smiles a Lot. He continues to deny the charges against him, telling the judge on Monday that his sentence was a “miscarriage of justice.” He will be eligible for parole in 37 years. The 49-year-old was initially arrested and indicted in 2023 for an offense committed in British Columbia in 2018 before being charged in multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada. Chasing Horse’s victims told the court that they continue to suffer from the trauma caused by his actions, and struggle with their faith after he exploited his role as spiritual leader and medicine man in order to target victims. “There is no way to get back the youth, the childhood loss, my first time, my first kiss, the graduation I never got to have,” Corena Leone-LaCroix, who was 14 when Chasing Horse assaulted her, said. “The life that little girl could have lived has been taken from me forever.”
New Jersey Republican Thomas Kean Jr. has broken his silence after being absent from Congress for almost two months. In his first public statement since early March, Kean said he has missed nearly two months of House activity due to a “personal medical issue,” but offered few details about his condition or timeline for returning to Washington. “I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent,” he added. He said he expects a full recovery. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon.” Kean has not voted since March 5. His absence has caused alarm in the Republican Party as Mike Johnson works with a narrow majority to advance key legislation tied to Donald Trump’s agenda ahead of the midterms. Kean’s absence also comes as Democrats target his competitive Seventh District seat ahead of the November elections. Allies told The New York Times he remains committed to his re-election campaign.
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A man has pleaded guilty to his part in the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay nearly 25 years ago. Jay Bryant, 52, changed his plea on Monday and admitted that he helped others into a New York recording studio to ambush the legendary hip-hop DJ, real name Jay Mizell, in October 2002. “I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” Bryant told a federal magistrate. “I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.” Bryant did not name the other accomplices, but two people have been convicted in the case that has troubled investigators for years. Jam Master Jay’s godson, Karl Jordan Jr., and Ronald Washington were found guilty by a jury in 2024 of murdering the Run-DMC star. However, a judge overturned Jordan’s conviction and acquitted him in December 2025, and Washington has also challenged his conviction. Bryant, 52, faces 15 to 20 years in prison over the killing and unrelated drug and gun charges. He became a suspect in the case after his DNA was found on a hat at the studio where Jam Master Jay was shot.
In the chaos that unfolded after shots rang out at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the 2,600 attendees were never served their full meals. But WHCA President Weijia Jiang has now revealed that those dinners did not go to waste, with staff at the Washington Hilton, where the event was held, donating the untouched meals to a good cause. “The Hilton donated the ~2600 dinners that went unserved at WHCD. They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children,” Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, wrote on X. “HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances.” The shooting interrupted the event just after guests were served their appetizers, a spring-appropriate salad of fresh peas and burrata. As Secret Service agents confronted the alleged gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, at a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton’s ballroom, panic began to spread inside. Some attendees, however, appeared less rattled. Senior Hollywood agent Michael Glantz went viral after footage of him sitting at his table eating salad amid the panic began circulating online.