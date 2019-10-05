Unsure How to Best Trump, Some 2020 Dems Try Working the Refs

Former Vice President Joe Biden requested a top aide to President Trump be barred from television. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called for the president to be blocked from his favorite mode of communication.

Welcome to the Big Asks phase of the Democratic primary, where contenders are attempting to navigate not only competing against each other, but also the potential general election face-off with President Trump--and convince external platforms to even the playing field.

The strategies–calling for major news networks to abstain from booking Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Biden’s case, and asking the CEO of Twitter to suspend Trump’s account in Harris’—represent a similar desire to control the free press’ dissemination of Trump’s message as he ramps up his own 2020 attacks. And it’s raising red flags for strategists from both sides of the aisle.