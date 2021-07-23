CHEAT SHEET
Untreatable Fungus Kills Two in Dallas Patient Cluster
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified a cluster of patients infected with an untreatable fungus in two hospitals in the Dallas area Thursday. In all, 22 patients were infected between January and April with a form of candida auris, and two did not respond to any of the three major groups of antifungal medications. The latter two patients died. The fungus poses the most danger to those who are immunocompromised, according to the CDC. A nursing home in Washington, D.C., has reported the same fungus spreading among residents, infecting 101 in total and killing one. The CDC said the outbreaks are ongoing.