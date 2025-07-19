Unusually Behaving Moose Shuts Down Prime New York Hiking Trail
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned hikers about the presence of a potentially dangerous moose near Tupper Lake. The moose’s unusual behavior prompted DEC staff to close the Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest back in June. “The same moose continues to reside on or near the trail and continues to demonstrate unusual behaviors,” staff advised in a recent update. The trail remains closed to protect the animal, which is currently being monitored, but not responding to attempts to move it away from the trail. While rangers have been unable to determine the cause of the moose’s unusual behavior, they suspect it may have an underlying illness. The DEC advises hikers to take alternate routes given that moose are large animals and “can be dangerous if approached too closely,” although the department notes that this moose has not shown any signs of aggression.