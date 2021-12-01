Unvaccinated Dad and 12-Year-Old Intubated With COVID

CHEAT SHEET
COVID-19 swept through a Massachusetts family, putting the unvaccinated dad and his 12-year-old daughter in the ICU and on ventilators while the vaccinated mom and another daughter are experiencing mild symptoms, People reports. Mike Decelle, his pregnant wife, Erica, and their girls tested positive last week and initially were doing fine. But Mike and Mikayla developed severe symptoms and ended up in the hospital within days. “It’s really scary,” older daughter Kylie, 14, told WFXT. The dad was planning on getting vaccinated before his wife gave birth, and Mikayla had an appointment to get the shot when the Salem family was infected, according to a GoFundMe campaign.