Unvaxxed High School Sweethearts Die of COVID on Same Day

A unvaccinated California couple died of COVID within hours of each other, days after testing positive. KNBC reports that Alvaro and Sylvia Fernandez of Loma Linda had been married for 25 years and had four children. “Their love story began as High School sweethearts at the tender age of fifteen. Their love grew over the years as their family grew,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. Although Alvaro, 44, had diabetes and other health problems, he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “He wanted to wait and do more research,” said his sister, Alma Hernandez. “He Googled information. He didn’t want to believe everything that was on the news... This is kind of an eye opener for everybody in my family that whoever is not vaccinated definitely should have their vaccinations.”
